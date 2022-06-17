Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

From hydroponics to fishing in Nunavut: Feds announce funding for northern projects

The federal government has announced which projects it will be injecting funds into from The Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency. In the N.W.T., five projects will get over $550,000, while Nunavut's fishing industry will see $2.4 million.

In the N.W.T., five projects will get over $550,000, while Nunavut's fishing industry will see $2.4 million

CBC News ·
Stanley Ferdinand filets a large trout he caught in Great Bear Lake in Délı̨nę, N.W.T., in September 2016. CanNor announced Friday it will spend $72,800 on preparatory work toward establishing a country foods processing facility in the community. (Pat Kane/Reuters )

The federal government has announced which projects it will be injecting funds into from the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), in a Friday news release.

CanNor is meant to support projects that promote "sustainable community economic development, enhance business development and growth, and facilitate innovation."

In the Northwest Territories, over $550,000 was announced by MP Michael McLeod on behalf of the Northern Affairs minister, to go toward five Indigenous projects.

The Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation (LKFN) is receiving $56,872 for a one-year project to establish a community investment trust fund.

LKFN is also getting $247,290 in funding to help buy and install a hydroponic garden system in Fort Simpson and to train for local Indigenous operators.

A small, Indigenous-owned fishery based in Yellowknife, Morin's Fisheries Ltd., is getting $99,999 to go toward a one-year project. The company has bought equipment for a winter fishery on Great Slave Lake and has further developed its commercialization strategy.

Aurora Heat, a company that makes and sells sheared beaver products, is getting $91,150 to help it buy and install a fur press and to go toward the development and marketing of a new product.

The Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę Government will receive $72,800 toward a one-year project for work toward establishing a country foods processing facility in Délı̨nę.

Meanwhile, Nunavut's fishing industry is getting a $2.4 million boost from CanNor, according to a federal government news release Thursday. The funds will go to three projects that support research, training and marketing, the release said.

 The funds will see $1.2 million to the Nunavut Fisheries Association to monitor stock sustainability and to explore the possibility of adding new species to Nunavut's commercial fisheries.

The Nunavut government will get $1.14 million to increase available monitoring data for Greenland Halibut and Arctic Char.

And, the Nunavut Fisheries and Marine Training Consortium will get $100,000 to develop a new strategic plan to improve training for Inuit fishermen through a mentoring program.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now