CanNor announces $1.8M for 5 N.W.T initiatives

The Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency announced more than $1.8 million for five initiatives in the Northwest Territories Wednesday.

CanNor says the funding will create more than 25 new full- and part-time jobs, and maintain or expand existing jobs. The money will go toward supporting projects in Inuvik and Fort McPherson, as well as beneficiaries in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region and the Gwich'in Settlement Region.

The funding includes:

$550,000 for the Inuvialuit Community Economic Development Organization toward a two-year project developing a COVID-19 economic response strategy.

$550,000 for the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation for planning a natural gas well and liquefaction facility.

$277,363 for the Tetlit Zheh Development Corporation toward upgrading its business plan along with its facilities, including installing a security fence, garage renovations and construction of a lumber storage area.

$400,500 toward purchasing and installing a 40-foot sea can-based hydroponic garden system for a year-round farming project in Inuvik.

$100,000 for the Teetl'it Gwich'in Band toward building and installing a community freezer in Fort McPherson, along with the creation of a training program for residents around harvesting, processing and storing country food.

In a statement, N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod said the the funding will support northern businesses, organizations and communities with opportunities as they "weather the economic impacts of this pandemic."

"Strategic investments like these also help greatly at a local level with community economic development and job creation, and, more broadly, the development of a diversified and sustainable economy across N.W.T."