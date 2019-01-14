Yukon gov't to unveil rules for cannabis vendors today; some say it's risky business

Long-awaited rules on private cannabis sales are being unveiled by the Yukon government Monday.

Currently, the government is the only legal vendor.

Figures released earlier this month show the government raked in more than a million dollars last year after cannabis was legalized Oct. 17, and some businesses want a piece of the action.

Jordi Mikeli-Jones, owner of Triple J's Canna Space in Whitehorse, has already hired three employees and is advertising for nine more. She's also developing a second downtown property.

I don't know who's buying that. Gotta be doctors and lawyers and such. - Bill Huebschwerlen , Northern Hempisphere

But Mikeli-Jones acknowledges there's a risk, as the government will remain the territory's only legal supplier.

"For the first at least probably six months that we are open, we are in the unique position that the Yukon government will be both our distribution and our competition," she said.

The cheapest product available at Cannabis Yukon, the government-run seller, is $10.63 a gram, including taxes. The cost per gram drops depending on the quantity purchased, but the price is still higher than the $8 per gram the government first proposed.

Jordi Mikeli-Jones and Jeremy Jones run Triple J's Canna Space in Whitehorse. They're one of a few hopefuls who want to sell cannabis as a private, legal vendor. (Submitted)

An employee at Cannabis Yukon told CBC that's because not all strains are available yet.

Statistics Canada's latest numbers show the average national price is about $7.48 a gram. Yukon street prices are said to be a little lower, depending on the quantity.

That discrepancy scares off potential legal vendors like Bill Huebschwerlen of Northern Hempisphere, a retail store for cannabis paraphernalia, in downtown Whitehorse.

"How can you make any money if it's that highly priced?" he asked.

"I don't know who is buying the weed over at the store if they are making 10 grand a day. I don't know who's buying that. Gotta be doctors and lawyers and such," he said.

A government news release states Monday's technical briefing will take place at 1 p.m. PT.