Nunavut's only online cannabis store crashes on morning of legalization

Cannabis is now legal, but Nunavut's only retailer of the substance, Tweed, doesn't have its website up and running reliably yet.

Dan Young, director of Nunavut Liquor and Cannabis, said they're working on it, but it's a problem on the company's end.

As of Wednesday morning, the online store had four blends available, but users are reporting the site regularly crashes.

I didn't have any issues creating an account... there's just nothing to peruse or purchase <a href="https://t.co/c5Y8yF8Z05">pic.twitter.com/c5Y8yF8Z05</a> —@TulugakChatter

I haven’t consumed cannabis in any regular way in over 15 years. But Nunavut deserves the same access as the rest of the country. The GN has totally failed to ensure adequate access with their pathetic single supply agreement. —@Maqaiti

The Nunavut government says it plans to have more than one online retailer selling cannabis in the territory, but Tweed was the only company ready to sell it by Oct. 17.

There are no physical stores in the territory where people can buy cannabis. All online purchases will be mailed via Canada Post.