Nunavut's only online cannabis store crashes on morning of legalization

Cannabis is now legal, but Nunavut's only retailer of the substance, Tweed, doesn't have its website up and running reliably yet.

Tweed has physical locations in other provinces, but in Nunavut the plan is for the company to sell cannabis online. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

Dan Young, director of Nunavut Liquor and Cannabis, said they're working on it, but it's a problem on the company's end.

As of Wednesday morning, the online store had four blends available, but users are reporting the site regularly crashes. 

The Nunavut government says it plans to have more than one online retailer selling cannabis in the territory, but Tweed was the only company ready to sell it by Oct. 17.

There are no physical stores in the territory where people can buy cannabis. All online purchases will be mailed via Canada Post. 

