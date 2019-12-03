N.W.T. residents can now buy medical cannabis online through Shoppers Drug Mart

Northwest Territories residents can now buy medical cannabis online from Shoppers Drug Mart.

Until now, people in the N.W.T. could buy legal cannabis only at certain liquor stores and through the Northwest Territories Liquor and Cannabis Commission's online store.

But a press release from Shoppers said that starting Tuesday, people in the territory can buy cannabis online through the retail chain. Customers cannot, however, buy cannabis from the brick-and-mortar pharmacy in Yellowknife.

Residents will need a "medical document" to buy cannabis through Shoppers. According to the store, the document is not quite a prescription, but it is a form filled out by a physician or nurse practitioner that authorizes a patient to use medical cannabis.

The release says Shoppers will help people who don't have access to a physician or nurse to connect with one who will evaluate whether they would benefit from medical cannabis.

People can fill out a form on the store's website. They will then be contacted by a "specialized advisor" that will review their medical history and assess whether cannabis would conflict with any medication they're already taking, states the release. The advisor can also help with strain selection.

The release says Shoppers sells cannabis products from 12 licensed producers and ships them "discreetly" to patients.

It has been selling cannabis to people in Ontario since January, and to Alberta residents since April.