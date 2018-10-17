Crowds, lineups, excitement as Yellowknife liquor store begins cannabis sales

People were lined up outside Yellowknife's liquor store on Wednesday morning, waiting to get their hands on now-legal cannabis products.

The Liquor Shop uptown is the only physical place that people in Yellowknife can buy cannabis.

Once inside, a crowd of people had a chance to look at a variety of products lined up inside glass cases.

People line up outside the liquor store in Yellowknife on Wednesday morning, waiting to purchase cannabis. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

Opening at 11 a.m., the store had to close its doors around 11:30 in order to deal with the crowds. The manager of the store, Edward Eggenberger, said he might not have enough cannabis to meet demand.

"Everybody's happy to be here. It's very busy. We're just trying to do the best we can at the tills to handle everybody."

Everybody is going away happy. - Edward Eggenberger, Liquor Shop

Eggenberger said there's been some issues with scanning the products and with labelling.

'I think it’s going to settle down. Once we get through the initial rush here, then it’ll be pretty stable,' says Edward Eggenberger, manager of the Yellowknife Liquor Shop. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

"The product is not labelled that well, so it's hard picking the right product," he said. "It's trial and error. But I think everybody is going away happy."

Eggenberger says the plan is to move the products to a cannabis-only store next door to the Liquor Shop within the month.

"Absolutely it's a good day," he said. "It's become just another product that we sell. There's still a stigma attached to it, but the stigma is going to go away over time."

Timothy Zoe-Martin was one of the customers at Yellowknife's Liquor Shop Wednesday morning. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

"It'll be interesting," said Timothy Zoe-Martin, one of the many residents who stopped by the store Wednesday morning. "It'll be nice to smoke and not have to worry about getting in trouble."

Zoe-Martin, who describes himself as a social smoker, said the day is important in reducing the stigma surrounding cannabis.

"Nobody wants a criminal record," he said. "We all want to be able to hold down good jobs and do what we can, right? So for it to actually be legalized ... now I can walk around my neighbourhood and smoke a joint.

"As long as there's no kids around, of course," he added.

A woman takes a look at the cannabis offerings at the Yellowknife Liquor Shop. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

Norman Wells

In Norman Wells, N.W.T. — with a population of about 800 — people will be able to purchase cannabis products at the local liquor store as well.

"I think it's progress," said Robbie Greek, who has lived in the North for 10 years. "And I think to fight ìt would just be to keep that money in the hands of an illegal enterprise."

Norman Wells resident Robbie Greek is all for cannabis legalization. (Katie Toth/CBC)

Greek said he just hopes the products are good.

On Tuesday, an employee at the Norman Wells liquor store said workers at the shop were expecting to be ready to sell cannabis when the store opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

A five-minute walk away at the Northern Store, which also serves as the town's post office, Wing Sham told CBC News he won't be trying marijuana. But he doesn't mind if others do.

Wing Sham doesn't plan to try cannabis. He lives in Norman Wells, N.W.T. (Katie Toth/CBC)

"Whatever people do in their own time is their own business I guess, as long as it doesn't affect their work … or safety of others," Sham said.

With files from Katie Toth