Cannabis, cash and ATV seized as part of RCMP investigation in Rankin Inlet

An RCMP investigation in Rankin Inlet has led to the seizure of a large amount of cash, cannabis, and an ATV.

Police said that over the weekend, they executed a search warrant at a residence in the Nunavut community.

"As a result of the investigation, 25.7 lbs of marijuana, $15,600 and an ATV were seized," they wrote in a release.

Two people were also arrested and are now each facing several charges, including unlawfully importing cannabis into Nunavut and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

According to a spokesperson, both people are known to police. They are scheduled to be in court in late July and late August, respectively.