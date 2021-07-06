Skip to Main Content
Cannabis, cash and ATV seized as part of RCMP investigation in Rankin Inlet

2 people were arrested and are facing several charges, including unlawfully importing cannabis into Nunavut.

An RCMP investigation led to the seizure of cannabis and cash, as well as an ATV. (CBC)

An RCMP investigation in Rankin Inlet has led to the seizure of a large amount of cash, cannabis, and an ATV. 

Police said that over the weekend, they executed a search warrant at a residence in the Nunavut community. 

"As a result of the investigation, 25.7 lbs of marijuana, $15,600 and an ATV were seized," they wrote in a release. 

Two people were also arrested and are now each facing several charges, including unlawfully importing cannabis into Nunavut and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. 

According to a spokesperson, both people are known to police. They are scheduled to be in court in late July and late August, respectively. 

 

