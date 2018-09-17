Here are the candidates for the 2018 Yellowknife municipal election

Nominations for the upcoming municipal election in Yellowknife closed Monday afternoon and the names of the candidates are now in.

Rebecca Alty, Adrian Bell, Jerald Sibbeston, and Bob Stewart are running for mayor.

There are eight councillor positions up for grabs. In the race for those positions are:

Mark Bogan.

Josh Campbell.

Edwin Castillo.

John Dalton.

Chris Gillander.

William Gomes.

Niels Konge.

Dane Mason.

Shauna Morgan.

Julian Morse.

Cynthia Mufandaedza.

Steve Payne.

Rommel Silverio.

Stacie Smith.

Terry Testart.

Robin Williams.

The election is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Voters who are expecting to be absent on election day can vote between Oct. 1 and 5.

Information about the election and voting is on the city's website.