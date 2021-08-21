3 candidates named in Tłıchǫ grand chief election in N.W.T.

Three names will be on the ballot when the Tłıchǫ vote for their new grand chief in late September.

Eddie Erasmus, Jackson Lafferty and George Mackenzie were announced as candidates on Friday evening, according to a press release from the Office of the Registrar for the Tłıchǫ Government.

Mackenzie is the incumbent. Erasmus has also served in the role before — he won a byelection in 2011 and secured a four-year term in 2013.

Lafferty announced his intention to run for grand chief when he resigned from his post as the MLA for the N.W.T. 's Monfwi riding in June.

People living in Behchokǫ̀, Whatì, Gamètì, Wekweètì and Yellowknife will head to the polls on Sept. 30. There will be an advanced poll on Sept. 17, a special mobile poll on Sept. 10, and voting at the Office of the Registrar between Sept. 13 and 16. Mail-in ballots will also be accommodated.

The is the sixth time the Tłıchǫ will vote in a grand chief election.