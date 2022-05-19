Canadian Rangers celebrate 75th anniversary in Victoria

Canadian Rangers from coast to coast will head to Victoria on Friday to commemorate 75 years of the formal establishment of the Canadian Ranger Corps.

After two years of pandemic restrictions, Sgt. Alexa Mandeville-Pasowisty said it's exciting to be able to travel again and to get a chance to celebrate with other rangers.

Sergeant Alexa Mandeville-Pasowisty and Master Corporal Jerrica Sanderson are the only two Junior Canadian Rangers selected from N.W.T to attend the Victoria Day weekend celebrations. (Celeste Decaire/CBC)

"I feel very honoured. I've travelled all across Canada with the Junior Ranger program. I made sergeant after three or four years."

One hundred Canadian Rangers representing all five Canadian Ranger Patrol Groups will be in attendance. The multi-day event will include a formal ceremony at the home of B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin on May 23, the official 75th-anniversary date.

"I'm excited to see my friends that I've made on Ranger trips. They're going to be there and it's going to be kind of like a little reunion, all while attending the Victoria Day Parade and the 75th anniversary," Mandeville-Pasowisty said.

Prince Charles appointed Honorary Canadian Ranger

The ceremony will feature other dignitaries from across Canada, including Gov. Gen. Mary Simon. Canadian Rangers will then participate in the Victoria Day Parade in downtown Victoria.

During this week's royal visit to Yellowknife, Charles, the Prince of Wales, will meet the Canadian Rangers from the N.W.T. at Fred Henne Territorial Park. Like his son Prince William, Charles will also be made an honorary member of the force.

Captain Chris Newman says honouring Prince Charles keeps with a good tradition.

"Prince William was also an honorary ranger. Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Kate, were also given honorary Ranger status. So it seems like a good way to just keep it in the family."

Captain Chris Newman, unit information officer for the First Canadian Ranger Patrol Group, helped the Rangers run through their setup ahead of the visit from Prince Charles. (Celeste Decaire/CBC)

Newman says sending N.W.T. Canadian Rangers to the Victoria weekend celebrations is a great way to represent the North and their service to the country.

"It's a major milestone for this organization, 75 years of loyal service for Canada, and especially in remote and isolated areas of this country."

More than 5,000 Canadian Rangers serve in more than 200 communities across the country.

The Canadian Ranger 75th Anniversary ceremony will be open to the public online through a live-stream on the Canadian Army Facebook page on May 23 from 4:15 to 6:30 p.m. PT.