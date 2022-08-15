Canadian North's direct flight between Iqaluit and Toronto ending after Labour Day, a month early

Canadian North's direct flight between Iqaluit and Toronto will be ending after the September long weekend, about a month earlier than expected.

"We were planning to run it through September, and we were keeping a sharp eye on it as well, just if there was the volume we would maintain the route," said Michael Rodyniuk, president and chief executive officer of Canadian North.

He said the number of passengers taking the flight was "a little lighter than expected" and the company is reallocating the aircraft as a result.

"We're going to be moving the aircraft into a different role," Rodyniuk said.

Rodyniuk said he thinks a reason the flight was less popular has to do with public health restrictions still being enforced in Canada, including masking on airplanes.

"The reason we believe that folks are a little less apt to book is we still have COVID regulations in place here in Canada which is not the case in a lot of places in the world," he said.

"If people had a choice perhaps to go somewhere else they might choose that just because it's more convenient."

Those who booked the direct flights for later September can contact reservation offices to change their dates or change airlines.

Rodyniuk said there will be no additional costs with this change.