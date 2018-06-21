Canadian North announces new Wednesday flight between Qikiqtani and Kivalliq regions

Canadian North says it will be launching a new Wednesday flight between Iqaluit, Cape Dorset and Rankin Inlet.

In a Thursday morning news release, the airline said the flight will begin service on Aug. 1 and will be operated with a Bombadier Dash-8 Combi aircraft.

"Canadian North is responding to customer feedback and has identified this opportunity to enhance its passenger and cargo service between the Qikiqtani and Kivalliq regions," Andrew Pope, vice-president of scheduled services and cargo for Canadian North, said in a statement.

"We are pleased to introduce another convenient flight option and look forward to offering exceptional customer service, warm hospitality and the opportunity to earn Aurora Rewards points towards free Canadian North flights."

The new flight schedule includes early departure and arrival times.

The news release says this will make medical, duty, corporate and leisure travel between the regions more convenient, and will facilitate the movement of country foods and other important freight.

Canadian North said, in addition to the new flight, it will continue to offer its existing trans-Arctic service between Yellowknife, Rankin Inlet and Iqaluit on Mondays and Fridays.