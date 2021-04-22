Canadian North flights scheduled out of Ottawa and Iqaluit cancelled Thursday

All Canadian North passenger flights scheduled for Thursday out of Ottawa and Iqaluit have been cancelled.

The airline said in a news release Wednesday that impacted passengers are rebooked to Friday.

The cancellations are due to weather in Iqaluit which caused a cargo freighter from Ottawa to not be able to land on Wednesday. It says the "significant volume" was returned to its cargo warehouse at the Ottawa airport.

"As we do not have the facility resources necessary to properly store additional tenders at this time, our cargo drop-off counter is closed for all tenders until Thursday afternoon," the release says.

"We understand that there is an urgent requirement to bring essential goods into Iqaluit and our top priority is to safely provide this service. Accordingly, we will divert all available resources in Iqaluit to cargo services on Thursday."

The airline says the flight cancellations will allow it to receive two 767 freighter flights in Iqaluit from Ottawa and Winnipeg and recover the capacity that was lost as a result of the diversion.

It added that the Iqaluit cargo counter will stay open to shipments containing essential goods only.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and we thank our customers for their support and patience as we do our best to get through the current backlog with the limited resources available," the release said.