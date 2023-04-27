Canadian North makes surprise cuts to Norman Wells, N.W.T., flight schedule

The plans of hopeful paddlers whose trips were scheduled to depart from Norman Wells, N.W.T., this summer may be in jeopardy after Canadian North has cut some of its flights to the community.

Dan Wong, owner of Yellowknife-based Jackpine Paddle, says he's had guided canoe trips booked for months for 40 guests.

"They're stressed out and right now we're sitting with itineraries that just aren't viable, and so that does worry me," said Wong.

"These are trips of a lifetime and for some folks they've actually saved up for years and they've been planning for months."

For now, Wong says nobody has cancelled their trips.

Wong booked eight staff to lead the expeditions over the summer, starting on June 29. He says he learned about the reduced flight schedule Tuesday evening when emails of itinerary changes started pouring into his inbox.

"I checked on that online and then I saw the schedule changes and I was like, 'Oh, this isn't going to be good,'" he said.

He also thought about his previous work experience in a medical travel office.

"I can tell you that's a busy place to work. There's a lot of people there and they have growing medical needs and people need to get in and out of their communities," he said.

It's not clear how many flights have been cut. Canadian North did not respond to requests for comment and clarification by deadline.

Dan Wong guiding on the Natla River in the N.W.T. (Submitted by Dan Wong)

The cut to the schedule to Norman Wells was a surprise to Mayor Frank Pope.

"I'm more pissed off than anything else that nobody called us and gave us a heads up," he said.

Pope said the town would be issuing an update on the situation on Friday.

In addition to the guided trips in Norman Wells, Wong was working with the Ayalik Fund to have Nunavummiut youth participate in a 12-day canoe trip on Great Slave Lake.

He's heard from organizers — mostly volunteers — that the reduction or cancellations to some Nunavut routes have caused significant disruptions to travel plans.

"I can fix any problem if I have enough time," Wong said. "But with something this complicated, to hear about it basically at the last minute, it just makes things really difficult."

The schedule change comes days after the federal government approved updated terms for the 2019 merger of Canadian North and First Air, though it's not clear whether that's the reason for the change.

Some of the new terms allow for scheduled flights to be reduced to once a week in communities served by Canadian North, and for 25 per cent price increases per year.

Communities already facing reduction

Ulukhaktok, N.W.T., has been dealing with a single flight to the community since the pandemic.

"Our hands are tied," says Mayor Joshua Oliktoak.

He says the single flight has delayed everything from mail to medical travel. Elders and families have been especially affected as they wait for Old Age Security or Canada Child Benefit cheques.

"There's people … that rely on these cheques to put food on the table to pay their bills," said Janine Harvey, the executive director of the Tahiuqtiit Women's Society in Ulukhaktok.

"When people are waiting for mail to get into the community, that puts a hold on people's lives and their livelihood."

Despite the reduction, Harvey says current prices are prohibitive to many community members being able to travel.

"It's not fair to our people," she adds.

Some community members, said Oliktoak, have had to change appointments with medical specialists due to fewer flights.

Even when they do manage to make their appointment, it takes longer for them to get home.

"It's been draining on our people," he said.

He said the community was told the regular schedule would return after the pandemic, but despite a meeting in December with Canadian North representatives, that hasn't happened.