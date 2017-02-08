Canadian border agents search Yukon government office
Search warrant executed at Department of Economic Development, says justice minister
Canadian border agents executed a search warrant on Tuesday in Whitehorse, at the offices of Yukon's department of Economic Development.
Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee confirmed that in the legislature on Wednesday, after MLA Brad Cathers said he'd heard reports of the search by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).
"They are conducting an investigation, to which this government and the ministers and MLAs on this side of the house are not privy," McPhee said.
"They will continue to do their work, and they shall do that unimpeded by any part of our offices."
Cathers also referred to possible RCMP involvement in the investigation, but McPhee did not mention police.
A spokesperson for Yukon RCMP referred all questions to CBSA.
The Canadian Border Services Agency has not yet responded to calls from CBC.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.