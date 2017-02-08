Canadian border agents search Yukon government office

Canadian border agents executed a search warrant on Tuesday in Whitehorse, at the offices of Yukon's department of Economic Development.

Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee confirmed that in the legislature on Wednesday, after MLA Brad Cathers said he'd heard reports of the search by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said the government is not aware of the details of the investigation. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

"They are conducting an investigation, to which this government and the ministers and MLAs on this side of the house are not privy," McPhee said.

"They will continue to do their work, and they shall do that unimpeded by any part of our offices."

Cathers also referred to possible RCMP involvement in the investigation, but McPhee did not mention police.

A spokesperson for Yukon RCMP referred all questions to CBSA.

The Canadian Border Services Agency has not yet responded to calls from CBC.