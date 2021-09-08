CBC North will host a federal election forum for N.W.T. candidates on Wednesday, Sep. 15, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. MT.

Tune in right here, on our CBC NWT Facebook page, or on CBC Radio One in the N.W.T.

Independent Jane Groenewegen, the NDP's Kelvin Kotchilea, the Green Party's Roland Laufer and Liberal Michael McLeod will participate in the forum, which will be streamed live from Northern United Place in Yellowknife.

Conservative candidate Lea Mollison has not responded to CBC North's invitations to participate.

The forum will focus on issues that matter to people in the N.W.T., like housing, the economy, Indigenous relations and reconciliation. Voters' questions will set the agenda.

Put your questions to the candidates by emailing in advance to nwtvotes@cbc.ca , or posting questions live, online, via CBC NWT Facebook.

The forum will be moderated by Loren McGinnis, host of The Trailbreaker on CBC North Radio One.