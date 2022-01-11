Canada Post adjusts Whitehorse parcel delivery as COVID-19 hits staffers

Canada Post says it's experiencing staffing issues in Whitehorse due to COVID-19, and that means it's temporarily changing the way it delivers parcels.

For the time being, Whitehorse residents can expect to find parcel pick-up notices in with their regular mail. The postal service also says parcel delivery may be delayed over the next few weeks.

In a news release Tuesday morning, Canada Post spokesperson Phil Legault said that's in order to get parcels delivered in a timely manner.

Legault noted the change is because of how the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is affecting postal staff.

"We're responding by implementing contingency plans where necessary and adjusting our operations to serve Canadians," Legault wrote.

He added postal workers will "still continue to do [their] best to deliver as many parcels to the door as possible."

He said the postal service is asking residents to closely examine the parcel notices for a location to pick it up at, and bring a government-issued photo ID with them.

Last year, Canada Post introduced a mandatory vaccine policy for staff, which led to staff shortages in many communities.