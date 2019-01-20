Nunavut's Quttinirpaaq National Park featured on new Canada Post stamp

Quttinirpaaq National Park in Nunavut will be showing up in the mailboxes of millions of Canadians.

A photo of the ice-covered mountain tops in the national park is part of a collection of stamps Canada Post released Jan. 14. It was taken by Ryan Bray, an employee with Parks Canada.

The collection, From Far and Wide, shows landscapes across Canada. This is the second set of stamps from the series that first launched last year. It will run for at least three years and will feature two stamps from every province and territory.

"We wanted to really feature some things that are spectacular that people may not know that much about," said Jim Phillips, Canada Post's stamp services director.

This is the second time Nunavut has been featured in the collection. Last year, a stamp of the northern lights in Arctic Bay was used on international mail.

The Quttinirpaaq stamp will be used for mail within Canada. About 400 million stamps will be printed, Phillips said.

How do you choose what goes on a stamp?

Since 1969, Canada Post has used an advisory committee to choose what it puts on stamps.

Phillips and his team presents that committee with a selection of photos and the committee decides what photos turn into stamps.

"It's unlike any of the other ones we have because of the nature of where it is," said Phillips. "It's really spectacular."

The stamp is in post offices now and will continue to be for at least another year.