Canada Post is looking to hire new postmaster in Atlin, B.C., after former postmaster quit

Canada Post is looking for a new postmaster in Atlin, B.C., after its previous one said she was practically forced out.

Former postmaster Tina St Cyr's last day was Dec. 23.

For the last six years, St Cyr had a contract with Canada Post to operate as postmaster out of the Atlin general store, which she owned. But when the store was destroyed by fire three months ago, St Cyr had to find a new place for the post office.

In December, she said her contract with Canada Post couldn't cover rent at a new, temporary location at a former morgue with no plumbing. Though the owners waived the rent, she would still have had to pay for insurance and utilities, the cost of which surpassed her $500 per month contract with Canada Post.

Tina St Cyr, former postmaster in Atlin, B.C., in the former morgue she had wanted to use as the community's new post office. (Submitted by Tina St Cyr)

Now, Canada Post is advertising for her replacement, offering the successful candidate $19.85 an hour.

Part of the job requirements on the Canada Post job listing says the new candidate should "be able to provide suitable premises in a central location within the community within 30 days." It also says the candidate's qualifications would include owning or leasing "premises (suitable, central and barrier-free) available one month prior to the date of hire."

Among the premises requirements the posting lists, it says it "must be fully accessible to persons with disabilities, and be available for review and approval at least one month before hire."

The new postmaster would also be "responsible for rent or lease charges, heating, lighting, cleaning, routine general maintenance, snow removal, municipal taxes, and the necessary property and liability insurance coverage."

Canada Post will offer just under $250 per month to offset leasing costs. It also says a supplemental allowance paid out once annually may be available to "help offset the costs associated with providing the premises."

Applications are open until Jan. 5.

The northern B.C. community is home to fewer than 500 people but St Cyr said in a previous interview with CBC that the local post office is a busy one. She said there are about 380 or 390 active postal boxes, and the outlet processes about 500 parcels per week.

Atlin is not directly connected to any other B.C. community by road. The closest communities are in Yukon, so with no local post office, residents may need to leave the province for postal services in Carcross or Whitehorse.