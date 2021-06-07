Fort Simpson won't go ahead with Canada Day events

Fort Simpson, N.W.T., is adding its name to the list of other communities in the territory that are cancelling or altering local events for Canada Day.

A news release from the village states that it won't be participating in or hosting Canada Day events on July 1. Instead, it says it will support local Indigenous "efforts or activities to educate, reflect upon and address the harmful legacy of the residential school system."

"It had devastating effects on Indigenous children as we are becoming more and more aware," the release says in part.

It says Fort Simpson "needs to recognise" the injustices and work more closely with First Nations and Métis organizations to deal with those affects.

As well, the village's recreation facilities, including the swimming pool, will be available for regular use on July 1.

Mayor Sean Whelly had previously said the community's council would support events for Canada Day in a post to Facebook on June 15. He said the celebration was "especially for the kids who have had a tough time" recently due to COVID-19 and the floods that devastated the community in May.

Fort Simpson is one of a handful N.W.T. communities that have made the decision to cancel or alter plans, as the country grapples with the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools.

In a joint media statement issued Friday evening, the Yellowknives Dene First Nation and the city of Yellowknife said it would be acknowledging the past on July 1 with a prayer, a drum dance, a fire feeding ceremony and speeches at Somba K'e Civic Plaza.

Edward Sangris, the chief of the Yellowknives Dene community of Dettah, told CBC on Monday that those plans are still being ironed out.

"I can relate to people that have lost their loved ones and never seen the children coming back. So, it's been really hard but we try to help each other through our prayers," Sangris said.

"We thought about it and we don't feel like celebrating Canada Day."

He says the events that will take place instead are partly hoped to be a symbol of solidarity with other Indigenous communities.

"We need to to show people that yes, we're here for them," he said. "If they need support we're going to help them."