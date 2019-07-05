Edmonton woman makes lasting friendships over years of camping in Fort Simpson

Lori Harsh's first time camping ended up being somewhat of a dare to herself, and an "in your face" to her husband, who bailed on her.

Harsh's husband — to whom she is still married — was supposed to take a trip to the Drayton Valley in southern Alberta with her. At the last minute, he said he couldn't do it. Not only did that trip instil a love of camping, she's also fallen in love with the places camping has taken her. Especially one place in particular — Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

Harsh, who lives in Edmonton, started camping 15 years ago. She first visited the Dehcho region community 10 years ago.

"I found when I was camping in Alberta I had to go further and further north to get away from the party crowd," she said. "One year, I just found myself across the border and I basically went everywhere a road would take me. Eventually I just fell in love with Fort Simpson."

What is it about this little village, with a population of 1,200, that pulls Harsh to it every year?

"Mainly, it's the people," she said.

The first year Harsh visited Fort Simpson, she came in June. She loved it so much, she returned for the August long weekend.

"I drove a day and a half to be here for a day and a half, to drive home for a day and a half," she joked.

But that trip sparked what would become long-lasting friendships. She found herself helping pull wedding decorations off the village arbour and before she knew it, she was invited to the wedding reception.

Now, she's got people visiting her campsite — usually it's number 21 although she's at 22 this year — every single night for a cup of tea.

"The tea kettle gets used constantly," she said.

Harsh says her Fort Simpson visits have even made her a better Canadian. She'd never heard about residential school before visiting the community and after hearing those stories, she's "not so cocky" about her Canada pride.

"It's just opened my eyes up to different things I've never thought of before," she said.

A better camper

Over the years, Harsh has become a much more savvy — and bear aware — camper. She looks back in awe at her first few trips, when she would pitch a tent in bear infested areas, climb into that tent with chocolate milk and snacks, and fall asleep to her favourite book.

"It's amazing I actually survived," she said.

Now, the final frontier is her axe, which she says "terrifies" her. The only time she'll light a campfire is when somebody comes by to make some kindling.

"I just freeze, just put more clothes on and huddle under my tarp, and go, 'It'll pass, it'll pass,'" she said.

Harsh says she plans on returning to Fort Simpson every year, or at least until she can't get up from her air mattress anymore. But even then, she says she'll just invest in a camper trailer instead.

"Many times I've crossed the ferry crying because I have to leave," she said.

"But just knowing it's here … I can keep coming back."