What are N.W.T. campers doing with waste, sewage while campgrounds remain closed? MLA asks

The arrival of warmer weather in the North Slave region on the weekend caused a release of pent-up demand for fishing, hiking and camping, but with territorial campgrounds still closed because of the pandemic, people are finding other places to set up their tents and park their campers.

"I saw campers all along the Ingraham Trail in sandy spots at the end of short bush roads," said Yellowknife MLA Julie Green in the legislature on Monday. "I wonder where their sewage is going, where their garbage is going and what they're using for fire pits."

Green asked what the risk is of opening campgrounds immediately. Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment Katrina Nokleby said that is a question for the chief public health officer.

Yellowknife Centre MLA Julie Green is wondering how the Department of Environment is 'keeping a lid on the potential risks of fires, sewage dumps, garbage dumps, bear interactions' while people camp outside campgrounds. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

Under the "Emerging Wisely Plan" for lifting COVID-19 restrictions, the earliest campgrounds will begin to open is mid-June.

"You're permitted to camp on untenured commissioners' land short term," said Nokleby. "Two or three nights is acceptable. Observe the two-meter rule. Leave no trace."

Nokleby said a committee of assistant deputy ministers from the departments of Lands, Infrastructure and Industry, Tourism and Investment has been formed to consider approaches for dealing with pressures on the land outside campgrounds.

Environment Minister Shane Thompson said his department is relying on the public to report any problems caused by campers.

Campers set up along a sandy stretch of ground between the Cameron River and the Ingraham Trail outside Yellowknife. (Richard Gleeson/CBC)

"We do have staff out there, but we don't have them out there on the weekends right now," said Thompson. "But we will look into this matter and we will advise the public what we're going to be doing moving forward."

"I'm going to say that that's when the most freelance camping takes place," responded Green. "So how is your department keeping a lid on the potential risks of fires, sewage dumps, garbage dumps, bear interactions and so on?"

"We're working on that," said Thompson. "We're looking at that situation. But we do have our bear line up we do have our fire line up so we have those things there."