Whitehorse woman dead after vehicle rollover near Watson Lake

A Whitehorse woman is dead after her vehicle rolled over on the Robert Campbell Highway near Watson Lake, Yukon, on Monday, the coroner says.

In a news release on Wednesday, Yukon's chief coroner said Lori Schroeder, 54, was killed in the single-vehicle incident and a passenger in her vehicle was injured.

Schroeder had travelled to Watson Lake from Whitehorse early on Monday, and then to a site about 114 kilometres up the Robert Campbell Highway. She was a plant ecologist who specialized in rare plants and had been working as a consultant for a Watson Lake company, the coroner says.

Schroeder provided some field training at the site on Monday afternoon before heading back toward Watson Lake with a passenger later that day. When she didn't arrive in Watson Lake, some colleagues drove up the highway to look for her.

Schroeder's vehicle was found off the road, about 24 kilometres up the highway. The coroner says Schroeder was found dead at the scene and her passenger was found with minor injuries. Both had been wearing seatbelts while travelling, the coroner said.

The coroner's investigation is continuing.