Campaign trail notes: Here's what Yukon's political parties had to say April 1

All three major parties had policy announcements this week ahead of the Yukon territorial election on April 12. Here's a roundup of those promises:

NDP

At the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre in Whitehorse, leader Kate White said her party would implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, bringing territorial legislation in line with UNDRIP.

And the NDP would also require all "major" resource development projects to obtain First Nation consent in order to operate on traditional territory.

"These are big commitments. They're overdue," said Pelly-Nisutlin candidate George Bahm, a member of the Teslin Tlingit Council, a trapper and advisor with Yukon's education department. "That's what Yukon First Nations people have been waiting for."

White did not say how long it would take to bring territorial laws in line with UNDRIP. But she said it would require the government to bring in new mining legislation and to speed up land use planning work.

Liberals

The Liberals made a series of promises on economic development Friday, including plans to build a biomass plant to produce wood pellets for heating use.

Porter Creek South candidate Ranj Pillai said his party has been approached by "local entrepreneurs" who are interested in tapping into the market, though he did not specify who. But he said wood pellets could be a product for export.

"There's actually a very big demand north of here, which a lot of folks don't know, but right now there's pellets that are being shipped all the way from Alberta up to Inuvik with a big market," Pillai said.

The Liberals also say they'll expand the use of biomass for institutional heating by using wood harvested from the construction of forest fire breaks.

The Liberals are also promising to create a mineral exploration fund to help junior mining companies.

Yukon Party

The Yukon Party didn't hold a media event Friday, but continued to issue promises all the same. They say they'll offer more help for elders, including money for home repairs and renovations, more day programming, new housing options and improved transit services for seniors with mobility issues.

The Yukon Party also promised to expand or replace the Little Blue Daycare in Dawson City, which is at capacity and has more kids on a waiting list than it has spaces.

And the Yukon Party also promised to offer more government services and education programs in French, promote the territory as a destination for French-speaking immigrants and offer a dedicated seat on Yukon University's board of governors to the Francophone community.