Campaign trail notes: Here's what Yukon's political parties had to say March 22

All three major parties had policy announcements Friday ahead of the Yukon territorial election on April 12. Here's a roundup of those promises:

Yukon Party

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon speaks to press at the start of the election campaign. Dixon said the Liberals' timing of the election comes at the expense of the health and safety of residents. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Prior to the election call, the Liberals introduced a universal childcare program that offers up to $700 per month for each child enrolled in daycare.

On Monday, the Yukon Party said it would replace that program with a $500-per-month benefit for all children up to the age of five, regardless of whether they're enrolled in daycare. It would also offer $100 per month for each child aged five to 10.

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon said the Liberals' childcare plan "leaves behind approximately 1,000 children."

"That's approximately 1,000 kids who receive zero benefit under the current government's plan. This is not universal. It leaves behind families and children who are on wait lists," he said.

The Yukon Party would keep part of the Liberal plan, which offers more funding to daycare operators and higher wages to daycare employees.

Over the weekend, the Yukon Party also announced it would offer the Shingrix shingles vaccine to all adults over 50. The Yukon government currently only offers it to people between the ages of 65 and 70. It also promised to improve mental health services and regulate psychology as a profession.

NDP

Yukon NDP Leader Kate White announces a local food policy outside Riverside Grocery in Whitehorse March 22, 2021 (Danielle d'Entremont/CBC)

Standing outside a Whitehorse grocery store, NDP Leader Kate White announced her party would implement a rebate that would encourage retailers to stock locally-produced food.

"I think government should be in the business of making good choices easier for people," White said. "When local businesses choose to get their food from Yukon farmers, it means less transportation and a lower carbon output."

White said the rebate amount hasn't been calculated yet, but would be created with the input of the territory's agricultural association.

She said the NDP would also instruct institutional buyers for the Yukon government, such as hospitals, jails and continuing care homes, to purchase local food where possible.

The NDP also promised over the weekend to revert the territory's name to "The" Yukon. The territorial government officially adopted Yukon — without the "the" — in 2000. But the change never sat well with most residents, many of whom are more than ready to start arguments online about the matter.

White says the change will cost virtually nothing: the government will simply add a "the" when it's time to change signs, letterheads or other products.

Liberals

Liberal Leader Sandy Silver and candidate Ranj Pillai speak to reporters during a campaign announcement in Whitehorse March 22, 2021. (Chris Windeyer/CBC)

After taking shots last week from the NDP over housing policies, the Liberals played up their record, saying they've built hundreds of new affordable units and offered up to $800 per month to people in rental housing who qualify.

Leader Sandy Silver and Porter Creek South candidate Ranj Pillai stood in a vacant lot in downtown Whitehorse that they say could be the site of up to 350 units within two years, if the Liberals are re-elected.

The NDP accused previous governments, including the Liberals, of lacking the political will. But Pillai said the lot is contaminated and needs remediation before construction can take place. It's also in a landslide zone, meaning any plans have to be designed to ensure safe construction.

Pillai also said the Liberals would move a Yukon government equipment depot in Marwell area of Whitehorse. The property sits on the banks of the Yukon River between the city's industrial area and a major shopping district. It could eventually be the site of roughly 800 new units of both affordable and market housing, the Liberals say.

"What you're seeing right now is a whole bunch of different approaches to affordable housing, social housing, community housing and working with [the] private sector to make sure that this happens," Silver said.