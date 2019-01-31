Overnight fire rips through Northern Quebec's Camp Nemiscau

A major fire has destroyed several buildings at Quebec's Camp Nemiscau overnight.

The camp houses workers for the Nemaska Lithium mine as well as the Société de développement de la Baie-James, which takes care of roads in Northern Quebec. It's located about 18 kilometres from the Cree community of Nemaska.

The fire appears to have started shortly after midnight, according to witness accounts.

He was out plowing snow at 1:30 a.m. when he came across raging flames at Camp Nemiscau. 4:04

Hubert Kitty, a snowplow operator, said in Cree that he arrived on the scene at about 1:30 a.m. He used snow to contain the flames while workers evacuated the trailers and stood outside in the cold.

The fire has been extinguished as of Thursday morning, and nobody was hurt in the incident.

However, the cafeteria and several trailers have been destroyed.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.