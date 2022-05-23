Fire breaks out at Cambridge Bay youth centre

Firefighters in Cambridge Bay continue to fight a fire at the western Nunavut community's youth centre.

The fire alarm first sounded at about 9 a.m. Monday morning. Two hours later firefighters were still on the scene.

Cambridge Bay's chief administrative officer, Jim MacEachern, said it was too early to point to a cause of the fire.

The youth centre was housed in one of the oldest buildings in Cambridge Bay, which first housed the Ministry of Transport offices and residences in the 1950s.