Cambridge Bay postal service resumes with temporary staff

Just days after its two full-time postal workers quit citing "continual rudeness" from customers, postal services have resumed in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut.

A release sent Thursday says Canada Post has hired new staff who will be operating the branch on a temporary basis through to the new year.

On weekdays between now and Christmas Eve, the office will be open from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. On weekends, it will open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with a break from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The office will be closed from Dec. 24-28, and on New Years Eve and New Years Day.

The office was forced to close earlier this week after its two permanent staff made the decision to walk off the job, saying some customers had become rude and aggressive about delays beyond the control of postal workers.

The release from Canada Post acknowledges that, with mail volumes hitting record highs, delivery of some items may not have been as smooth as some customers are expecting.

"We understand the importance of the items you are waiting for and appreciate any patience you have shown us this year," the release says. "Please understand we are not operating under normal circumstances and delays are a reality."

"We are experiencing line-ups and delays across the country," it continues. "We ask that you keep the post office friendly, follow our mandatory face covering requirements in the post office and ensure you practice physical distancing."

The release also asks customers to pick up items "in a timely manner" to allow for more storage space.