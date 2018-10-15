Cambridge Bay woman charged after allegedly running someone over with ATV

A woman in Cambridge Bay has been charged with running someone over with an all-terrain vehicle.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, Nunavut RCMP said the incident happened on Oct. 7.

The victim was medevaced to the hospital in Yellowknife with "significant injuries," the statement said.

Charges against the 34-year-old woman include aggravated assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The investigation into the incident continues, says the news release. There is also a possibility of more charges.

The accused woman is scheduled to appear in Nunavut Court in Iqaluit on Oct. 23.