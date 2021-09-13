2nd-degree murder charge laid after disturbance at Cambridge Bay home left 1 man dead

One person has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to an incident last week in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut.

RCMP said in a news release Monday they responded to report of a disturbance at a home on Friday in the ocmmunity of about 1,750.

One man was taken to the health centre by ambulance "where lifesaving efforts were made," police said, however he died from his injuries.

Jada Nulliayuk, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder. The RCMP's 'V' Division Major Crime Unit is investigating, the release says.