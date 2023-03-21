Content
North

Murder charge against Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, woman stayed

A Crown prosecutor stayed a murder charge against a woman from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, on Monday. Jada Nulliayuk had been charged in September 2021.

2nd-degree murder charge was laid in September 2021

Blue and silver exterior of large building in snow.
The Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit. (David Gunn/CBC)

A Crown prosecutor stayed a murder charge against a woman from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, on Monday. 

Jada Nulliayuk was charged with second-degree murder in September 2021. She was 20 years old at the time. 

The charge followed the death of a man at the community's health centre. 

The Crown stayed the charge at the Nunavut Court of Justice Monday. The Public Prosecution Service of Canada did not provide a reason for the stay.

A stay means that the Crown no longer has immediate plans to proceed with the charge. 

