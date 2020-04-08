Cambridge Bay man pleads guilty to manslaughter

A man from Cambridge Bay has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Raymond Komak, 45, was charged in relation to the death of Sandy Ekpakohak.

In the Nunavut Court of Justice on March 2, Justice Bonnie Tulloch sentenced Komak to three and half years in prison and three years of probation.

Court was held in Cambridge Bay.

The decision was released to the public on March 20.

In January 2019 the two men were drinking in Komak's house in Cambridge Bay. In a blacked-out state Komak and Ekpakohak got into a physical fight, according to an agreed statement of facts.

Ekpakohak's body was found on the living room floor by Komak's wife around 4 a.m. He had a stab wound on his upper back from a steak knife, which was determined to be the cause of death.

Komak pleaded guilty to the offence. After time already served, Komak has just over a year and a half left to serve.