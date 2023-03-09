Cambridge Bay hamlet council candidates look to win over voters

Municipal elections take place across Nunavut on Oct. 23.

In Cambridge Bay, 11 people are vying for eight hamlet council seats.

Candidates include: Darren Etibloena, Stephanie Taptuna, Bessie Haomik Joy, Vivienne Aknavigak, Dana Langille, Sandi Gillis, Zachary Cziranka-Crooks, Jessie Lyall, Bo Wallenius, William Palvialok, Wilfred Wilcox

Cambridge Bay residents can vote at the Luke Novoligak Community Hall on election day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. They can also contact returning officer Angela Gerbrandt to arrange a mobile poll.

In preparation for the election, CBC News reached out to candidates with a list of questions. Read the answers of those that responded below, which have been edited for length and clarity.

Editor's note: If you're a candidate and want to be included, email emily.haws@cbc.ca for the question list and we'll add to this story.

Darren Etibloena

Darren Etibloena says this is the first time he has run for Cambridge Bay hamlet council. (Submitted by Darren Etibloena)

Have you run to be a municipal councillor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

I have never run for council before.

Why do you want to run for council this time around?

I would like to help impact positive change for Cambridge Bay.

What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council (mayor and councillors) to overcome?

I think the biggest challenges right now are affordable housing and the indiscriminate mischief and vandalism going on lately.

If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?

My priorities are as follows:

Deter youth crime

Implement more community social programs that can promote the town's health and growth

Promote more affordable housing projects.

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

I am always open to outside inputs. I also carry very strong analytical and critical thinking skills, and I am stubbornly persistent.

What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

I'm very good at joke telling as long as it's an adult joke.

Stephanie Taptuna

Stephanie Taptuna is one of 11 people vying for eight seats on Cambridge Bay hamlet council. (Submitted by Stephanie Taptuna)

Have you run to be a municipal councillor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

This is the first time I have put my name forward in a municipal election. I've sat on the education board here in Cambridge Bay before but other than that this is my first time.

Why do you want to run for council this time around?

I have grown up and raised my children here. Seeing how our youth have lost so much in such a short time, I'm very interested in seeing, and hopefully participating, in decisions that will have an effect on the programs and centres our community is given access to

What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council (mayor and councillors) to overcome?

We have been seeing troubles in the region since the merger of our airlines into one. I think we need to start lobbying for other northern airline operators to look into servicing us. Everyone deserves to take a trip out to see what the world has to offer and I personally do not think that the one flight out just to the closest city should cost your entire paycheque. Our community members need access to other more affordable options.

If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?

My priorities would be:

Seeing recreation facilities up and running again with sufficient staffing

Pushing for municipal service vehicle upgrades. I haven't seen any new service vehicles in years arriving on the sealift. Our community is growing at a fast pace and we need to ensure equipment is readily available to service our community at the pace of our needs.

We need runway upgrades so badly here in YCB so I'd like to advocate for that

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

I am a strategic and critical thinker and love being given a challenge. I am not afraid to question any issues that I see as barriers between myself and finding the answer to issues. I also have a strong voice that I am not afraid to use when it comes to matters that affect our community members.

What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

I enjoy spending free time out on the land and sitting behind my sewing machine, or hand-stitching a hat or pair of mitts

Dana Langille

Dana Langille says one of his main priorities if he were to be elected as a Cambridge Bay hamlet councillor is to improve the airport facilities, including the runway. (Submitted by Dana Langille)

Have you run to be a municipal councillor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

No, I haven't run before to be a municipal councillor.

Why do you want to run for council this time around?

I want to run for council this time around because I believe I can bring a different perspective to the community to make it stronger.

What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council (mayor and councillors) to overcome?

I believe the biggest challenges are the access to programs to support the youth.

If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?

My top 3 priorities would be

Looking into new ideas for developing after school and evening programs for the kids

Improving airport facilities for all locals travelling around the Kitikmeot regions, including improving the runway

Putting all of our energies together to complete the arena for the community to improve health and wellness

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

I have a strong work ethic, and am willing to put in the time and effort to make improvements for the community.

What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

I enjoy the outdoors, and enjoy seeing the kids have better access to safe and fun activities.

Zachary Cziranka-Crooks

Zachary Cziranka-Crooks is running for council in Cambridge Bay. (Submitted by Zachary Cziranka-Crooks)

Have you run to be a municipal councillor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

No this is my first time running to a municipal councillor

Why do you want to run for council this time around?

I believe I have the ability to add insight and help the community of Cambridge Bay to ensure that its goals are being met as a municipality.

What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council (mayor and councillors) to overcome?

I believe one of the biggest challenges is our current infrastructure deficit. We need a new arena, we have an aging municipal services fleet, and we are in need of more storage space for materials. We need to try to ensure we are pushing forward to make these things happen by whatever means we have.

If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?

Addressing the water and sewage services issues

Finishing the arena

Increasing capacity with our current workforce through training, while looking to fill vacant positions.

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

I believe that my integrity and willingness to be transparent will allow me to bring issues forth from the community to be resolved. My ability to communicate with diverse groups of people and seek compromise among them is also an asset to the community.

What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

I like musicals.

Wilfred Wilcox

Have you run to be a municipal councillor before? If you were elected, how long have you been elected for and in what position?

I have been involved on and off since the 1980s I have been a mayor, deputy mayor and councillor. I have had a good number of breaks in service over the years. In the last number of years I have been a councillor.

Why do you want to run for council this time around?

I am always interested in our community and believe its been good to stay on council over the years to help us grow and to stay focused. I have seen a lot of change and its been good for our community and its been the community that has largely guided our path. I am proud to be part of that and am happy to commit to continue to contribute if the community so chooses.

What do you see as your community's greatest challenge for council (mayor and councillors) to overcome?

I think we need to have a good relationship with our administration to work together and achieve the best results. We also need to need to find a way for our council to work with other governments to work, fund and complete the arena. Our community youth want and deserve this facility and so we need to get on with project. We also need to be maintaining programs and working and understanding other groups that are working [toward] similar activities and goals. Finally, we need to keep and maintain the important services the hamlet provides.

If you are elected, what are your top three priorities?

Completion of the arena

Maintaining services and evaluation of the focus of all the services we provide

Work on and commit the necessary time on council and its committees to make sure we do the important work we commit to when we run. The community is growing and attracting interest from far away organizations that do not really care about our community, and only care about what they can take or extract. We need to work with everyone to find harmonious ways to move forward and enjoy successes, and foster a community that works together.

What traits do you have that you think make you a good leader for your community?

I have a lot of experience and in the past few years I have enjoyed working and listening to younger people to find new and interactive ways to get things done. It has made me a lot more willing to be open minded and willing to look at new, and often different ways to do things. I also like to focus on key items and stay focused and ensure the community makes the decision. When we allow others to drive us, we end up getting lazy and having to live with outcomes that could have been stronger.

What's a fun fact that people might not know about you?

I am slowly moving toward semi retirement and enjoy my grandchildren and great grandchildren. I enjoy spending more time visiting and chatting with the great people in our community and seeing the good things come about. It invigorates and energizes me, making me want to stay involved in a good and productive way if given the opportunity once again.