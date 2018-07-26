Families displaced after early morning fire in Cambridge Bay

An early morning fire in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, has displaced a few families, according to Nunavut RCMP.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in a multi-apartment complex, according to police spokesperson Const. David Aglukark.

Aglukark said he hasn't heard of any injuries at this time.

In photos submitted to CBC News from inside a residence affected by the fire, heavy smoke and damage is seen on ceilings, walls and household items.

In photos submitted to CBC, damage is seen on walls and household items. (Submitted)

In this photo submitted to CBC News from inside a residence affected by the fire, heavy smoke and damage is seen on the ceiling and walls. (Submitted)

The fire happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in the community, according to police. (Submitted)

With files from Mark Hadlari