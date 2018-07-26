Families displaced after early morning fire in Cambridge Bay
A few families were displaced after an early morning fire in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, say police.
Fire happened early Thursday morning around 3 a.m., say Nunavut RCMP
An early morning fire in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, has displaced a few families, according to Nunavut RCMP.
The fire happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in a multi-apartment complex, according to police spokesperson Const. David Aglukark.
Aglukark said he hasn't heard of any injuries at this time.
In photos submitted to CBC News from inside a residence affected by the fire, heavy smoke and damage is seen on ceilings, walls and household items.
With files from Mark Hadlari
