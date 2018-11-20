'Fix this mess': Cambridge Bay businesses say MTS should take responsibility for mouldy, missing items

A contractor in Cambridge Bay burned three skids — or pallets — worth of flooring material in a bonfire on the weekend.

Peter Laube of Kavlik Enterprises says the flooring was "completely saturated" with mould when it was delivered by Marine Transportation Services earlier this month.

"The flooring stunk so bad."

Laube said he got permission from the hamlet to burn the mouldy materials so they wouldn't get salvaged from the dump and end up in someone's home.

Kalvik Enterprises burned the flooring it received from MTS because they said it was unusable and shouldn't end up in someone's house. (Submitted by Kalvik Enterprises)

The flooring was among the items MTS has flown into the Nunavut communities of Cambridge Bay and Kugluktuk, and Paulatuk, N.W.T., since it cancelled its barge last month. The barge, originally scheduled for August, was delayed until late September, then turned around by ice near Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

The N.W.T. government-owned barge company is flying items to the communities on a priority basis.

Three weeks ago, Wally Schumann, the territory's minister of infrastructure, said shipping cargo to Paulatuk, Kugluktuk, and Cambridge Bay was three-quarters complete. It's unclear if that referred only to items MTS deemed a priority.

There are some businesses that won't see any of their materials before next year's barge and are left to bear devastating financial losses over the winter.

The N.W.T. government-owned MTS barge didn't make it into Cambridge Bay and Kugluktuk, Nunavut or Paulatuk, NWT this summer. The barge, originally scheduled for August, was delayed until late September, then turned around by ice. (NTCL)

'Who's going to be responsible?'

Laube thinks the flooring got mouldy because of how MTS is storing and handling it in Inuvik. That's not reassuring to business owners already concerned about how their goods will fare over the winter.

Stuart Rostant, co-owner of Chou Consulting and Development, is worried about the building materials he had on the barge overwintering in Inuvik. (Karen McColl/CBC)

Stuart Rostant of Chou Consulting and Development in Cambridge Bay won't see any of the building materials for his new fourplex condominium until the 2019 barge season, due to the impracticality of having all it flown in.

That arrangement leaves his company to carry the costs for the project for another year, something he says is "going to be tough."

Rostant is also worried about what condition his goods will be in by 2019. MTS says it has heated storage in Inuvik, but Rostant says Chou has already lost $30,000 in items that froze, like paint and drywall mud. He hopes that can be recuperated through insurance.

"Our material is now going to be handled a few more times, so there's potential for damage," he said. "What's going to happen if all our pieces don't arrive? Who's going to be responsible for that?" ​

Rostant plans to ask MTS for written confirmation that all their materials will arrive in good condition, and as soon as the route is ice-free. He's also considering making a trip to Inuvik in the spring to take stock of the condition of his goods.

Laube says these shelves should be full. (Karen McColl/CBC)

'GNWT step up and fix this mess!'

Laube stands in front of nearly bare shelving units he says are usually full of materials for making kitchen cabinets. He says they now barely have enough materials to finish one project, let alone a winter's worth.

"We have houses that are under construction that are now at a standstill," he said.

Laube is especially frustrated because he says he hasn't gotten any response from MTS since receiving the mouldy flooring.

"They don't answer any emails, they don't return phone calls." he said.

Laube has already penned a letter to MTS with a litany of complaints, demanding, in big bold text: "GNWT step up and fix this mess!"

He doesn't believe MTS is flying in more materials and doesn't want them to bother anyway if they don't arrive in good condition. He has contract obligations to fill, so Laube plans to buy new materials and fly then in himself.

"We're going to take a major loss on these jobs because these jobs were all quoted out on barge costs, not on airlifting it," he said. "And not on buying it twice."

Laube says if he doesn't get an appropriate response from MTS, he's considering legal action.

"With this disaster here, it's getting out of control."

This is the second year the government's barge transportation service has run into problems. Last summer, the barge schedule changed three times and many communities received their shipments about four weeks after the expected arrival date.

CBC contacted MTS Monday afternoon and was told the company would provide a response Tuesday morning.