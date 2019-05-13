Man dies after ATV crash in Cambridge Bay

A 24-year-old man has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut.

At about 11 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP say they arrived at the scene of the crash and saw the community's bylaw officer performing CPR on the man, according to a news release Monday morning.

Police say they helped with "resuscitation efforts" and the driver was taken to the local health centre by ambulance. The man was pronounced dead there.

Police say speed and alcohol were factors in the incident.

They also say this was a single-vehicle crash; the man was not wearing a helmet and hit a snow bank and lost control of the ATV.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the detachment at 867-983-0123.