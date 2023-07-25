Calm but overwhelmed: wildfire evacuees from Behchokǫ̀ start to arrive in Yellowknife

Leona Mantla-Reddad was ready when the evacuation order came Monday night for people living in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T. Earlier in the day, she'd packed bags, got supplies for her dog, and gassed up her car — heeding the advice of an evacuation alert that had been issued earlier.

"There wasn't much traffic. I left earlier so I can make sure I can beat everyone here, so there's not a big influx of traffic," said Mantla-Reddad. She was standing in the parking lot of the Multiplex — now an evacuation centre — in Yellowknife around 8:30 p.m.

A pair of yellow school buses idled nearby while evacuees disembarked.

Behchokǫ̀, a community of about 2,000 people northwest of Yellowknife, issued the evacuation order shortly before 6 p.m. A wildfire is burning about 25 kilometers to the east of the Behchoko, and 45 kilometers northwest of Yellowknife.

Wildfire evacuees from Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T. disembark a school bus that brought them to an evacuation centre in Yellowknife on Monday evening. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

Mike Westwick, a wildfire information officer with the N.W.T. government, told CBC News Monday evening winds are expected to push the fire closer to Behchokǫ̀ on Tuesday.

"This evening and heading into [Tuesday], we've got winds from the east. That's going to push the fire west. And given the fact that we haven't completed all the ignitions that we've wanted to because of the conditions, that's a concerning trend."

N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane, who was at the Multiplex to usher in evacuees, said: "we're not sure what's going to happen with the community. At this point, it's not looking good.

"I think there's going to be a lot of support needed."

Tracy Beaulieu, sitting outside of the evacuation centre, told CBC News that she felt overwhelmed. She had to explain to three young children why they had to leave home. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

Cochrane also characterized a grim wildfire situation across the territory.

"I don't want to scare residents or anything, but it's serious. The forest fires, we've burnt over 1-million hectares. We have 125 active fires. We've had 150 so far," she said. "Fires are caused by two methods, usually by lightning or human error. So let's try to stop the human error side of it, as much as we can."

Mantla-Reddad appeared calm and composed on Monday evening, and she said she had confidence the territory's wildfire agency would protect her home. But, she said, driving southeast along Highway 3 to Yellowknife was frightening.

"It was scary because there was newly lit flames going up, and it was dark and stuff but everybody kept cool on the road."

N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane was at the Multiplex on Monday evening. The space has been turned into an evacuation centre for wildfire evacuees from Behchokǫ̀. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

While Mantla-Reddad prepared for the evacuation that was to come, Tracy Beaulieu — who was sent home from work early — found it hard to get ready. She was hoping the evacuation order wasn't going to come.

When the siren sounded in the community, her ID, a USB with photos, and birth certificates were among the things she grabbed. Then she piled onto one of the buses shuttling people to Yellowknife with her three kids in tow - 5 year old twins, and a 9 year old.

"It was hot on the bus, everyone pretty much had to put a little bit, the window down, just to get air, but the smoke kinda got in the way."

Beaulieu said she felt overwhelmed.

"Getting those kids ready, getting them out of the door, they didn't want to leave," she said. "I have my ways to explain to them, so they understand."