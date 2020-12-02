TSB to investigate Calm Air runway incident in Naujaat

Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) are headed to Naujaat, Nunavut, to look into why a Calm Air cargo plane went off the runway in that community last week.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

In a statement posted to Calm Air International's Facebook page last Thursday, the company said one of its cargo planes left the runway that afternoon.

It said crew members were receiving medical evaluations, but did not offer any other details about the incident.

A report earlier this week from Transport Canada's Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Reporting System (CADORS) said there were three people on board, and the aircraft "sustained significant damage."

In a news release on Wednesday, the TSB said it was deploying a team of investigators to Naujaat, to "gather information and assess the occurrence."