Yukon futsal player joins national team

A young futsal player from Haines Junction, Yukon, is now part of Canada's national team.

Callum Weir, 19, just returned home after a futsal camp in Montreal last week with the national team. The goalkeeper was one of the youngest players there, and the only one from Yukon.

"Since I was 12, since I stepped on that futsal court, my dream was and still is to represent my country on the world's biggest stage," Weir said.

Futsal is a FIFA-recognized sport played in a gym with a ball, and combines elements of soccer, basketball, lacrosse and hockey. Weir compares it to outdoor soccer, "but inside, on a hardwood floor."

Weir, also a soccer player, got turned onto futsal at the 2016 Arctic Winter Games, in Greenland. It was the first year the sport was played at the games, replacing indoor soccer.

A year or so later, he attended some futsal camps in Yukon with the coach of the national team. He recalls a showcase game where things really came together.

"I played quite well. I still remember my team won eight-nil, and I kind of fell in love with futsal then," he said.

It's not certain yet when he might get a chance to play in a tournament with the national team, though. He says that's "up in the air" right now.

"We're not quite sure when we're going to have another camp, but hopefully, I think, we're talking about two within 2023 and then qualification for the World Cup is in May of 2024, and the World Cup is in October of 2024," he said.

Though he's part of the team, he'll still need to be named to the roster for any upcoming tournament. In the meantime, he's still also playing soccer and working in Haines Junction.

"I'm happy with what I've done so far and and I think even if I don't get selected right away, I know it will come eventually," he said.