Calgary police investigating in-custody death of woman in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.
Police in Calgary say they've been called in to investigate after a 34-year-old woman died in the custody of RCMP in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.
The woman was taken into custody for public intoxication around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, said Calgary police, and she died shortly after midnight.
An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled for Wednesday, they said.
In their media statement, Calgary police say it's standard procedure for an external police agency to investigate deaths that happen in custody.