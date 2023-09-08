Content
Flights available now for N.W.T. evacuees still in Calgary, no pre-registration needed

Any N.W.T. evacuees waiting in Calgary for a flight home are asked to go to the Radisson Hotel as soon as possible even if they're not pre-registered. The hotel is at 6620-36th St. NE in Calgary.

Head to Radisson Hotel at 6620-36th St. NE as soon as possible, government says

CBC News ·
People walk off plane.
Some of the first returnees disembark from a plane at Yellowknife Airport on Wednesday. More flights are available Friday and Saturday for evacuees still in Calgary. (Richard Gleeson/CBC)

The N.W.T. government says more flights are scheduled Friday and Saturday for Yellowknife evacuees still in Calgary.

Anybody who's waiting in Calgary for a flight is asked to go to the Radisson Hotel as soon as possible even if they're not pre-registered. The hotel is at 6620-36th St. NE in Calgary.

People are advised to bring all their belongings, and that all pets should be crated.

Evacuees staying at hotels should check out at the front desk and get a free taxi voucher. If there is not enough space on the Friday flights, evacuees still in Calgary will be given another hotel room.

Evacuees in other Alberta communities are advised to stay where they are for now, and to pre-register for a return flight.

 

