Flights available now for N.W.T. evacuees still in Calgary, no pre-registration needed

The N.W.T. government says more flights are scheduled Friday and Saturday for Yellowknife evacuees still in Calgary.

Anybody who's waiting in Calgary for a flight is asked to go to the Radisson Hotel as soon as possible even if they're not pre-registered. The hotel is at 6620-36th St. NE in Calgary.

People are advised to bring all their belongings, and that all pets should be crated.

Evacuees staying at hotels should check out at the front desk and get a free taxi voucher. If there is not enough space on the Friday flights, evacuees still in Calgary will be given another hotel room.

Evacuees in other Alberta communities are advised to stay where they are for now, and to pre-register for a return flight.