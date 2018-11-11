Yellowknife cadets celebrate 50 years of 'pride and joy'

Yellowknife's cadets are celebrating 50 years of community service this month.

The cadets help out with the city's spring cleanup and in the past have participated in search-and-rescue exercises with the Canadian Forces.

"It gives me a sense of pride and joy," said 17-year-old Spencer Littlefair. He has been a cadet with Yellowknife's 2837 Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry for the past six years. He said he's proud to represent his family – which has a long military history – when he puts on his uniform.

"I want to make people more aware of what veterans are going through and what the military does for our country."

On Wednesday nights, the cadets meet at a warehouse on Ellesmere Drive in Yellowknife. The group practises drills while the higher ranks call out commands.

Generations of service. Legion president Don Asher, left and cadet Master Warrant Officer Spencer Littlefair at the 2837 Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry headquarters, on Wednesday (Michael Hugall/CBC)

"I try to maintain the highest standard," said platoon leader Dylan Hope. "I want to prove that if you put your mind to something, you can do whatever you want … every single cadet in this core right now is the future."

A commanding officer with the 2837 army cadets for 20 years, Sharon Low said she enjoys the sense of family that comes with the job.

"It's a family that will always be there for you, always stick up for you and always fight for you," said Low. "My first commanding officer said the day it stops being fun is the time to hang up your uniform, and after 28 years it's still fun."

Remembrance Day

This time of year the cadets are handing out poppies for Remembrance Day.

The cadets will be holding a vigil at Yellowknife's cenotaph by city hall on Saturday night. Later, they will proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for a candle lighting ceremony at 7 p.m.

This year marks the 50th anniversary for the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry's presence in Yellowknife. (Michael Hugall/CBC)

"You see the strongest people stand out on Remembrance Day and see the emotions in them," Low said, adding it's a time to "support my military family in things they've gone through."

Looking back

Mike Jennings coaches the cadets' rifle shooting team. He was a member in one of the first cadet squadrons in Yellowknife. Times have changed, he said.

"It was just a very adventurous time," he said. "We were flying out in helicopters and staying in military tents with radios. We were shooting 22-calibre rifles in the basement of Sir John Franklin school."

Army cadets commanding officer Sharon Low. (Michael Hugall/CBC)

Celebration later this month

The army cadets will be celebrating 50 years of community service in Yellowknife on Nov 24.

Low said it is a time to reflect on the past and look forward to all the cadets could accomplish in the future.

"We've had 50 very successful years and we're going to have a least 50 more," said Low.