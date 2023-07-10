Cabins lost in wildfire near Tulita, N.W.T., as smoke forces some residents to leave

Cabins at 12 Mile, near Tulita, N.W.T., were lost over the weekend in a wildfire.

Mike Westwick, a spokesperson for N.W.T. Fire, said crews had set up sprinklers in the area, but could not turn them on due to the conditions.

"Because of the extreme conditions and the terrible visibility and the danger inherent in accessing those areas at that time we were in it, we were unable to start those sprinklers to run those protections," he said.

"It's a terribly unfortunate situation and obviously a terrible outcome for the folks who value that area." Westwick said the full extent of the damage is not yet clear.

"What's been apparent … is that there's been significant devastation in the area," he said, referring to photos on social media. "In those photos you see … ash left behind straight down to the foundations."

Tulita Mayor Douglas Yallee said there were five or six cabins in the area.

At last measurement, the fire had burned about 14,000 hectares and remains within 10 kilometres of Tulita, but is on the far side of the Mackenzie River.

Westwick said it is not a threat to the community, and crews are now focused on protecting other structures in the area.

He added residents who have lost cabins can apply for compensation through the territory's Hunters and Trappers Disaster Assistance Program.

The fire that claimed the cabins has burned about 14,000 hectares. (David Etchinelle/Bobby Clement)

Elders, children sent to Délı̨nę

Smoke from the fire has forced about 30 people to leave the community.

On Sunday, elders, residents with respiratory conditions and children under five, travelled to Délı̨nę.

"They were all accommodated and fed, and so they were in pretty good hands," said Paulina Roche, the chief executive office of the Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę government.

Some residents are staying at the hotel, while others are with friends and family.

Roche said they are now assessing whether elders need home care and how best to accommodate them as there are only two home care workers in the community.

Yallee, Tulita's mayor, said the community is working to have boats ready in case other residents need to evacuate.

"People are getting nervous," he said, with the heavy smoke and ash falling in the community.

But he called on residents to "stay together, not to be angry at other people ... We need to be all together."

Resources 'incredibly stretched'

As of Sunday night, there were 71 active fires in the territory.

Westwick highlighted a few new fires from the weekend and others that grew considerably.

One is burning about 45 kilometres southwest of Fort McPherson, 11 kilometres south of Midway Lake.

Westwick said that fire is visible from the Dempster Highway.

While the highway hasn't closed, Westwick said "that could change fast."

Another fire is burning about 19 kilometres east of Wekweètì. Westwick said it is not currently a threat to the community but that N.W.T. Fire had received reports of heavy smoke and ash falling in the community.

He said the fire doubled in size to about 2,000 hectares over the weekend.

Mike Westwick is a fire information officer for the N.W.T. government. (Juanita Taylor/CBC)

Yet another fire sparked about 30 kilometres southeast of Norman Wells. The community is not threatened at this time.

Finally, there is a wildfire about 28 kilometres north of Fort Smith.

Westwick said that fire burned beyond control lines over the weekend. Crews ended up being pulled away to other fires, as it's not an immediate threat to the community or cabins in the area.

"This was necessary in part because these resources now need to be ready to respond to greater-priority fires that are a more significant risk to things that folks value," he said.

Overall, Westwick said firefighting resources are "incredibly stretched right now."

With ongoing hot, dry temperatures, he doesn't expect that to let up any time soon.

"Everyone's having difficulties getting the resources they need through resource-sharing agreements and even looking beyond those agreements," he said.

"It's extremely tough out there."