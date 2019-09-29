N.W.T. MLAs to set the rules Wednesday for picking their leaders

Today, Northwest Territories MLAs are setting the rules they will follow to select the next premier and cabinet.

Though they can look to the way previous N.W.T. assemblies have done it, there are virtually no limits to how MLAs of the 19th Legislative Assembly can choose their leaders, or even how many leaders they can choose.

A special committee of MLAs from the last legislature recommended that "several options for a revised cabinet selection process" be presented to the 19th Assembly. It also recommended that MLAs be given a week to consult with constituents after hearing pitches from those who put their names forward for premier.

One of those options would mark a significant departure from the system that MLAs have used since division, whereby the premier is voted in by secret ballot, then six cabinet ministers are also chosen by secret ballot — two from south of Great Slave Lake, two from north of the lake and two from Yellowknife.

The committee is considering the option of voting in seven members of cabinet first, then selecting the premier.

Under that option, the MLAs would vote in six members using the regional quota system or a system that guarantees representation from MLAs representing small communities. Then MLAs would vote in a seventh member to address any forms of under-representation — whether it's regional, or small communities, or gender — left following the election of the first six.

Once the seven ministers are elected, the premier would be nominated from their ranks.

The special committee recommended that regardless of what option MLAs choose, they should give MLAs a week to consult their constituents before voting from among those who put their name forward for premier.

Wednesday's discussion about the rules is closed to the public. A Legislative Assembly official says a news release will be issued later in the day, detailing what the MLAs have decided.

The process of selecting the premier and cabinet is scheduled to begin on Friday, when candidates put their names forward at the territorial leadership committee.