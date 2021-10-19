Yukon MLAs to vote on cabinet minister's resignation over Hidden Valley scandal
Tracy-Anne McPhee was minister in 2019 when the education assistant first had charges brought against him
All eyes will be on Yukon's Legislative Assembly Wednesday afternoon, as MLAs are set to debate and vote on whether Tracy-Anne McPhee, former education minister, should resign because of her role during the Hidden Valley scandal.
McPhee was the minister of education in 2019 when William Auclair-Bellemare, an education assistant at the Hidden Valley elementary school, was arrested and charged with sexual interference.
Documents obtained by CBC News show that Yukon's Department of Education wrote communications about Auclair-Bellemare's arrest as far back as December 2019, but none were sent to parents.
Another access to information request found a briefing note to minister McPhee in January 2020 about the situation.
Lake Laberge MLA Brad Cathers first introduced the motion for McPhee's resignation late Monday.
"It is the opinion of this House that the deputy premier should resign from cabinet due to her mishandling of sexual abuse at Hidden Valley Elementary School," the motion reads.
In the legislature Tuesday, Cathers and Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon lobbed several questions at McPhee, now the deputy premier, to get her to resign ahead of the vote.
On the last attempt, Premier Sandy Silver defended both McPhee and the current education minister on how they've responded to the Hidden Valley scandal.
"I believe that both my ministers have done an exceptional job of trying to get to the bottom of what has happened," Silver told the legislature.
Support a public inquiry, NDP urges
The NDP also introduced a separate motion for the government to call a public inquiry into the abuse.
Kate White, leader of the Yukon NDP, said what the Liberals say in response to that call will inform her vote on McPhee's resignation.
"The most powerful thing the government can do … is to say look, you know, we're wrong, and we're going to call a public inquiry," White told CBC.
Four different investigations have already been launched into the Hidden Valley scandal, most recently by the territory's Ombudsman.
White said the NDP "doesn't whip votes," so her party members will make their own decisions on how to vote tomorrow.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?