11 candidates seek election to N.W.T. cabinet

Eleven candidates have put their name forward for a seat on the N.W.T. Executive Council — the cabinet for Premier-elect Caroline Cochrane.

Under the consensus system, all 19 MLAs vote to select the six members of cabinet. According to a convention accepted by the members, two cabinet ministers will come from northern ridings, two from southern ridings, and two from Yellowknife.

From the north, Diane Thom (Inuvik Boot Lake), Jackie Jacobson (Nunakput), and Paulie Chinna (Sahtu) nominated themselves for a seat in cabinet.

From the south, Ronald Bonnetrouge (Deh Cho) and Shane Thompson (Nahendeh) are seeking a role. Failed premier candidates Frieda Martselos (Thebacha) and R.J. Simpson (Hay River North) are also running for a seat.

From Yellowknife, Julie Green (Yellowknife Centre), Katrina Nokleby (Great Slave), Kevin O'Reilly (Frame Lake), and Caroline Wawzonek (Yellowknife South) announced they would run.

Cochrane was elected as the N.W.T.'s newest premier on Thursday. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

All candidates made clear during the campaign that they would seek a seat in cabinet, with the exception of O'Reilly, who repeatedly stated he would not be seeking a seat in cabinet.

"I'm not really all that interested in getting into cabinet, frankly," O'Reilly told CBC in September. "I think I did very well holding cabinet to account. And I think that's where my strengths really lie."

Jackson Lafferty, acclaimed as MLA for Monfwi, is the only failed candidate for premier who is not seeking a seat in cabinet. He will sit as a regular member for the first time since 2007.

MLAs will vote later today to select two MLAs from each region. Their portfolios will later be decided by Premier-elect Cochrane.

The new cabinet and premier will be sworn in Friday at 1 p.m.