Friends ramp up efforts to increase awareness of missing Yellowknife woman

Friends of a Yellowknife woman who's been missing for nearly one month don't want the public to forget about her.

Sladjana Petrovic, 60, was last seen leaving her apartment on 53rd Street in downtown Yellowknife on Dec. 26, according to police. She was reported missing the following day, when she didn't appear at the Salvation Army for medication she used to treat depression.

"We're still running into people who haven't heard that Sladjana is missing, and so we just thought we would try and do a bit more of a public awareness campaign over the next week or so," said Val Braden, one of Sladjana's friends.

"We're going to be out in front of the post office today over the noon hour just with a big poster there, and we have some buttons to hand out just to keep her name and face in people's minds."

RCMP describe Petrovic as white and 5'7" with a heavy build and shoulder-length grey and brown hair and blue eyes.

Val Braden is putting up posters and handing out buttons to spread awareness about her missing friend, Sladjana Petrovic. (Richard Gleeson/CBC)

Though the ground search is over, police on Monday said their missing person investigation remains "open and active."

Police said previously that they have no evidence to suggest foul play is a factor in Petrovic's disappearance.

While they wait for more news, friends of Petrovic plan to hand out buttons in higher-traffic areas of Yellowknife. They've also recruited the Odd Job Squad, a group of workers from the Yellowknife Association for Community Living, to put up large signs on Franklin Avenue and near the Co-op grocery store.

"We're trying to do as much as we can with those small resources that we have and just mobilize people," said Braden.