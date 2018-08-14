Cross-border business: New bus connects Yukon to Alaska

A new business is connecting Yukon to Alaska by road with some German flair.

David Simmons calls his minibus the Hinterland Express.

The American entrepreneur wants to capitalize on growing international tourism, especially with people travelling between Germany and Yukon.

"I chose 'Hinterland Express' because the name is the same in English and German. I wanted something for a URL [web address] without having to change the name or translate it," he said.

The bus will travel between Haines, Alaska, to Haines Junction, Yukon, passing near Kluane National Park along the way. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Simmons recently moved to the United States from Bavaria and says international travel is an inspiration, especially Whitehorse's direct flights with the Condor airline.

Yukon tourism has been growing in recent years, with 2018 on track to be another record-breaker when it comes to international and domestic visits.

The territory's year in review for 2017 shows more than 10,000 people visited the territory from Germany, which is the leading market for foreign visitors behind the U.S.

"I was looking at the flight between Whitehorse to Frankfurt and back, thinking that is a great connection. So I wanted to service the airports so that tourists flying in can get down to Haines, and people in Haines can get up to Whitehorse and the Whitehorse airport to fly to Europe," Simmons said.

The service will use a 10-seat diesel-powered Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus, which was previously used at the Anchorage airport as a shuttle.

Driver speaks 4 languages

Simmons speaks English, French, Russian and German. He hopes this fluency will put him at an advantage when welcoming clients from overseas.

A one-way fare on the bus from Whitehorse to Haines, Alaska, is $155 Cdn. A fare between Haines and Haines Junction, Yukon, costs about $100.

The service now runs Sundays from Haines to Whitehorse and returns on Mondays. Simmons is hoping the service will expand next year.

Licensing a cross-border business required permission on both sides of the border and agreements with two airports.

"It's much more complicated than just working in Alaska or the Yukon," Simmons said of the licensing.

With a only a few runs made so far, he says he's looking forward to time on the open road, taking in the scenery as he drives near Kluane National Park.

"The passengers I've had until now, we've had great conversations. I also like to sing — you might hear my voice is a bit hoarse; I was singing on the road yesterday," he said. "We have a good time."