Kluane First Nation exploring ways to make Burwash Landing safer

People in Burwash Landing, Yukon, don't feel safe.

That's the message Gena Nagano is hearing. Her company, House of Wolf, has been hired by the Kluane First Nation to do a safety assessment for the community.

"The citizens are telling us they feel unsafe and they're scared," she said.

"It's about substance use and abuse, you know, as a result of that, other criminal behaviours take place – it could be domestic violence, it can be assault, it can be break and enters."

Burwash Landing is a community on the Alaska Highway, with fewer than 100 people. It's more than 120 kilometres from the nearest RCMP detachment in Haines Junction.

Kluane First Nation Chief Bob Dickson said it takes police too long to get to Burwash Landing, if they come at all.

"A lot of our community members are tired of phoning the RCMP and having nothing happen so they call the council or they call me," he said.

"After many years of back and forth and promises that there's going to be an officer designated for our community, and then nothing materializing, we took it upon ourself."

Gina Nagano founded House of Wolf in 2015. A former RCMP officer herself and a Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation citizen, Nagano has a lot of experience helping establish Indigenous-run community safety programs. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

Chief and council turned to Nagano to help. A former RCMP officer and a Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation citizen, Nagano has a lot of experience helping establish Indigenous-run community safety programs.

Kluane First Nation in Burwash Landing is the latest among a long list of Northern communities to work with Nagano including Kwanlin Dün First Nation in Whitehorse, the Carcross/Tagish First Nation, the Teslin Tlingit Council, the Na-Cho Nyak Dun First Nation in Mayo and the Selkirk First Nation in Pelly Crossing.

What sets Burwash Landing apart, according to Nagano, is the lack of capacity.

"If I look at the community as a whole and say, what capacity or what support services do we actually have around us? The only nursing station is eight kilometres away. And that's it. And then you say where's the police? It's two hours away. Where are the other justice professional services to support our communities? They're not there."

For Dickson, having a community safety program is not about being combative, but rather, finding solutions. He would like to see something in place sooner than later because he worries about the cascading effect of drug trafficking.

"We have a lot of drugs in our community … people are fighting and people are stealing," he said.

Nagano has more research and collaborative community work to do before completing the safety assessment. She said meeting with elders and the community as a whole is an important step in ensuring whatever future plan might arise is rooted in culture and traditional teachings.