Former Nunavut MLA aboard Air Canada flight forced to land after burning smell

Former Nunavut MLA Steve Mapsalak and his family were on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Winnipeg on Wednesday when he smelled something burning then the plane turned back to Toronto to land.

Mapsalak said he was relieved when everyone got off the plane safely.

"A lot of things were going through my mind. When we were told to evacuate, people were getting louder and louder," Mapsalak said in Inuktitut. "The plane was full and cramped and people were trying to bring their bags even though they were told not too, it was getting scary."

The plane carrying 124 passengers and five crew left Pearson International Airport in Toronto, but returned shortly after takeoff.

Mapsalak said about 15 minutes into the flight, the pilot came on the intercom to tell passengers they were returning to Toronto. He was travelling with his wife and daughter at the time.

About 15 minutes into the flight, the plane returned to land in Toronto, says Steve Mapsalak. Air Canada says fire trucks were on site as a precaution. (Submitted by Steve Mapsalak )

Mapsalak said he smelled something burning, but did not see any smoke, and the TV screens were no longer working.

Air Canada said in a statement that the aircraft landed normally and fire trucks were on site as a precaution.

"Once the aircraft drove up to the gate, passengers were asked to disembark from the aircraft but instructed to leave their belongings behind in order to empty the plane faster so the cause could be investigated," the statement reads.

Passengers were able to retrieve their belongings before boarding a replacement aircraft to Winnipeg.

Mapsalak and his family plan to continue from Winnipeg home to Naujaat, Nunavut.